Visual Studio Code, Microsoft’s code editor, already has a web version

The Microsoft team announced this week that Visual Studio Code is now available from the web browser.

Yes, you can use Microsoft’s code editor from your favorite web browser without having to install anything on your computer.

Visual Studio Code available from the web browser

Visual Studio Code can be easily accessed by any developer from vscode.dev. A version that runs completely from the browser, without the need to install anything.

You will see that the dynamics is very simple, with all the options you know to start your project by opening a file from the computer or a repository. And as the Microsoft team mentions, from this light version of Visual Studio Code you will be able to perform all these actions:

– Viewing and editing of local files. Quickly take notes, and preview them in Markdown.

– Build client-side HTML, JavaScript, and CSS applications along with browser tools for debugging

– Edit your code on lower powered machines like Chromebooks

– Develop from your iPad. You can upload / download files (and even store them in the cloud using the Files app), as well as open repositories remotely with the built-in GitHub repository extension.

So you can use this web version of Visual Studio Code for your projects taking into account different scenarios. Of course, there are desktop version options that may not be able to run in the browser, or have limited functionality.

This dynamic is possible thanks to the fact that web browsers, such as Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome, have support for the file system access API. So you will be able to work with local files even if the dynamics is executed from the web browser.

One thing to note is that Visual Studio Code still works as a preview version.