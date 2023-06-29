HomeTech GiantsAppleVisual Search of iOS and iPadOS 17 recognizes food in videos and...

Visual Search of iOS and iPadOS 17 recognizes food in videos and even indicates recipes

Visual Search is certainly one of the coolest features that came with iOS and iPadOS 17, both of which are currently in beta testing. With it, machine learning can identify objects, animals, plants, monuments, works of art and people contained in photos and expand search results.

The tool works, for example, on videos. With it, you can pause a video and tap the “Information” icon to automatically search for the framed subject. This may also be interesting for the recognition of a food registered in the audiovisual contentwith Visual Search not only the food is identified, but also the recipes that unfold from it.

In the following screenshots, you can see results for pizza and salad recipes.

Visual Search searches for recipes from food videos (Image: hdblog/Playback)

Even in domestic everyday life, it is possible to recognize the enigmatic washing symbols present on clothing labels. When selecting the expression “Washing instructions” (currently recognition only occurs by configuring the device in English), a brief explanation will be displayed for each symbol on the label. Clicking on each individual piece of information will open a page on the International Organization for Standardization website where more details can be obtained.

NVIDIA presents Grace, a powerful ARM processor aimed at servers: beware, gentlemen of Intel and AMD

Visual Search searches and indicates clothes washing symbols (Image: hdblog/Reproduction)

Visual Search seems to be able to recognize all the symbols, including washing machine temperatures, bleach recommendations, dryer restrictions, ironing temperatures, and more. For the ‌iPhone‌ to detect symbols, the photo must be taken close enough.

Among other features, Visual Search should also recognize all the warning light symbols found on car dashboards. At the moment, however, this possibility appears not to have been implemented yet.

And you, what else would you like Visual Search to be able to identify? Leave your comment below!

