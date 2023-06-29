Visual Search of iOS and iPadOS 17 recognizes food in videos and even indicates recipes

Visual Search is certainly one of the coolest features that came with iOS and iPadOS 17, both of which are currently in beta testing. With it, machine learning can identify objects, animals, plants, monuments, works of art and people contained in photos and expand search results.

The tool works, for example, on videos. With it, you can pause a video and tap the “Information” icon to automatically search for the framed subject. This may also be interesting for the recognition of a food registered in the audiovisual contentwith Visual Search not only the food is identified, but also the recipes that unfold from it.

In the following screenshots, you can see results for pizza and salad recipes.