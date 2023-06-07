Vision Pro will also be a massive 4K virtual display for Mac with mouse and keyboard

Vision Pro was announced by Apple as a “revolutionary space computer” that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, an ‘infinite canvas’ for both entertainment and productivity, which was a major focus of the presentation.
Apple Vision Pro, in fact, in addition to all the possibilities of augmented reality, also offers a virtually “infinite” screen on which to show the apps we use every day, a new concept of “multitasking”. Also, as an alternative to gestures and eye control, there is also the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad support.
In practice, with the Virtual Display function, in association with a Mac, users will be able to set up their workspace wirelessly, working on a “private and portable” 4K display.
“This powerful combination of features makes Apple Vision Pro perfect for the office or when working remotely”said Allessandra McGinnis, product manager for Apple Vision Pro, during the presentation during the keynote at WWDC 2023.
Apple has carried out demos in which it has shown the possibility of using compatible Bluetooth mice and keyboards, useful when you want to write documents, mail or enter information into a spreadsheet. The Mac will not have to be physically connected to the Vision Pro but a remote connection will also be possible.
So far, however, there hasn’t been any “practical” evidence. In fact, those who have had the opportunity to try the viewer have not been able to test the possibility of using real mice and keyboards but only a small virtual keyboard to write a short message. Apple also showed a demo of about ten seconds in which several people interacted on a document. A static demo that didn’t allow you to get a more precise idea.
Vision Pro, remember, it will cost $3,499 and you can buy it from the beginning of next year only in the United States. Potential buyers will still have the opportunity to try the Vision Pro in stores beforehand to build a bespoke version of the goggle.