Vision Pro will also be a massive 4K virtual display for Mac with mouse and keyboard

Vision Pro was announced by Apple as a “revolutionary space computer” that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, an ‘infinite canvas’ for both entertainment and productivity, which was a major focus of the presentation.

A HUGE 4K DISPLAY FOR MAC

Apple Vision Pro, in fact, in addition to all the possibilities of augmented reality, also offers a virtually "infinite" screen on which to show the apps we use every day, a new concept of "multitasking". Also, as an alternative to gestures and eye control, there is also the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad support.





In practice, with the Virtual Display function, in association with a Mac, users will be able to set up their workspace wirelessly, working on a “private and portable” 4K display. TC Teach: How to Clear Recent Emojis from the iPhone and Android Keyboard “This powerful combination of features makes Apple Vision Pro perfect for the office or when working remotely”said Allessandra McGinnis, product manager for Apple Vision Pro, during the presentation during the keynote at WWDC 2023.

PHYSICAL TRACKPAD AND KEYBOARD

Apple has carried out demos in which it has shown the possibility of using compatible Bluetooth mice and keyboards, useful when you want to write documents, mail or enter information into a spreadsheet. The Mac will not have to be physically connected to the Vision Pro but a remote connection will also be possible.




