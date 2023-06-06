Vision Pro, the first impressions of those who have tried Apple’s AR / VR viewer

- Advertisement -

During the opening keynote from WWDC 2023, Apple announced Vision Pro, its first mixed reality headset. Years of development, years of indiscretions for this viewer which for Apple represents the entry into a market that until now it had always seen from the outside, with apparent disinterest, but which in reality it was observing very closely. The rumors have got us, in part. They have not hit the name, there has always been talk of "Reality Pro", they have not even guessed the name of the operating system which will not be xrOS but VisionOS. For the rest, however, it must be said that much information was accurate, even that of the front display that allows you to see the user's eyes, a "detail" that probably only Apple could think of.





Having said that, in order to have it, it will take time and money, a lot. Vision Pro will cost $3,499 and you can buy it from the beginning of next year only in the United States, at least initially. For now, some of the most important US media who have reported have thought about it with their hands (and heads). their first impressions.

As expected, the Vision Pro demos were held in a large white cube-shaped building, called the Fieldhouse, purpose-built next to Apple Park. At the entrance, Apple gave the (lucky) journalists an iPhone to go through a quick setup process, very similar to the Face ID setup, to determine the size of face mask to use. A second lateral calibration was done for spatial audio. iPhone 14: Event day 7 and launch September 16 Before the demo, Apple also gave reporters a quick eye exam to fit the Vision Pro with the appropriate lenses. manufactured by ZEISS. Prescription lenses attach magnetically to the visor and will be sold separately.

THE VERGE

According to David Pierce of The Verge, the Vision Pro is a device "significantly better than any other AR or VR headset we've seen." Thin and light enough. Most of the weight and dimensions of the device, in fact, are mostly due to the fabric band that surrounds it. The external battery pack is the size of an iPhone and offers two hours of battery life, not many.

​When wearing the viewer, a automatic eye adjustment, fast and seamless: no dials or manual cursors. Pierce said he saw “black” in peripheral vision, “Vision Pro is not as fully immersive as marketing videos would have you believe.” Impressive visual quality. During the demo, photos, movies and web pages were shown with Safari: There was some green and purple fringing around the edges of the lenses, but I can’t say for sure if that was due to quick assembly or the early demonstration nature of the device or something else entirely. We’ll have to see when it actually hits the market. “ The ‘video passthrough’ was just as ‘impressive’ – zero latency and it was crisp and clear. It might have felt like you weren’t using a headset, but the video still had pretty intense compression and there was sometimes a loss of detail as people’s faces moved into the shadows. Pierce also claimed to have seen the light emitted by his iPhone’s IR camera when FaceID is activated, the one usually seen when framing it with a camera.

The display also had a lower brightness than what was in the room and had to wait a few seconds to readjust to the ambient light once the session was over. The demo continued with Avatar VR, an experience that left Pierce "breathless" due to the level of immersion: iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 now support smart card readers "I raised my hands to point at something and the headset automatically detected my hands and overlaid them on the screen, then I noticed I was talking to someone and they appeared too. The eye tracking was pretty good and the IR illuminators and the side cameras allow you to tap your thumb and forefinger together to select things. You don't need to point at anything. It's very cool." The main interface is largely a grid of icons. Most of the demos were basically some anyway "expanded" versions of apps we usually use: Safari, Photos, Freeform and FaceTime which displays an AI-generated 3D figure created by scanning your face. Pierce was unable to create it anyway: "there's clearly still a lot to perfect, so I'll withhold judgment until later.." A final judgment on this experience? Pierce stated that he was quite satisfied even if the time available was decidedly short and there would still be doubts, perplexities and questions to answer. The ending is decidedly laconic: "wearing this thing made me feel strangely alone."





CNET

Scott Stein of Cnet has given a positive opinion on the passthrough feature of the viewer calling it “good, really, really good”: “Not like my vision, but good enough that I can see the room well, see the people with me, see my watch notifications easily on my wrist. The interface was surprisingly smooth. But the Avatar demo was that which really shocked me. It felt like a cinematic experience. I would pay $3,499 to see a movie like that No, but it is clearly one of the biggest unique selling points of this device. The resolution and brightness of the display was amazing. 2024 is still a long way off and Apple’s headset is priced out of reach for most people. Also, I have no idea how functional it will actually be in day-to-day work.”

ENGADGET

The comment by Devindra Hardawar of Engadget is decidedly more measured: “It’s hands down the best mixed reality (VR/AR) experience I’ve ever had that offered an unprecedented sense of immersion, displays sharp enough to read text on websites, and an intuitive gesture-based UI. Yet …it’s still ultimately a VR headset, with many of the same issues endemic to the entire category”



