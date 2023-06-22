Vision Pro, now it’s up to the developers: Apple releases the first visionOS SDK

- Advertisement -

A fundamental period is beginning for Vision Pro, lo “spatial computer” announced by Apple during WWDC 2023, which from today sees the ball pass into the hands of the developers who will have the task “to bring apps to life in ways never before imagined.”

RELEASED THE SDK FOR VISION PRO

Apple has indeed released visionOS 1.0 Developer Beta, the first operating system release of its new headset, together with a visionOS development kit (SDK) that will allow third-party developers to create apps that can take full advantage of its features and possibilities. Thanks to this SDK for visionOS, app developers can take full advantage “the powerful features that make Vision Pro and visionOS unique” to create completely new experiences. - Advertisement -





The SDK can be accessed through Xcode 15 beta 2 and, while the developers don’t have a headset physically available yet, Apple will open laboratories from July in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo where developers will be able to test their apps on the hardware and receive assistance from Apple engineers. Development teams will also be able to buy special kits. Developers can take advantage of the features offered by Vision Pro and using the same basic frameworks they already use for other Apple platforms, including Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit and TestFlight. Thanks to these tools it is possible to create deep windows that show 3D content, volumes that create experiences visible from any angle and spaces with unlimited 3D content that allow you to totally immerse yourself in an environment. Netflix delays plan to expand end of password sharing





REALITY COMPOSER PRO

To help developers optimize the 3D content of apps and games for visionOS, Xcode also offers Reality Composer Pro, a tool that allows you to preview and prepare 3D models, animations, images and sounds. The new visionOS simulatorIt also offers the ability to interact with apps and try out different room layouts and lighting conditions. Finally, each framework integrates all Apple accessibility features, so visionOS apps and spatial computing are accessible to anyone.