Vision beyond reach: TECNO presents new Eagle Eye technology for cell phone cameras

By Abraham
Vision beyond reach: TECNO presents new Eagle Eye technology for cell phone cameras
TECNO has just announced its new Eagle Eyes Lens technology for mobile phones during a conference organized by Counterpoint Research. This technology got its name from using two prisms to create optical zooms that focus and track moving objects automatically. Something unheard of in mobile photography.

The first of the prisms can rotate at angles of 8º, while the second goes up to 10º, allowing the camera to follow moving objects in up to 16º on the vertical axis and 20º on the horizontal axis, in addition to stabilizing movements in the negative or positive 6º range.

See below how the prisms will move:

Jimmy Hsu, Deputy Director of TECNO’s Image Development Center, says this technology is ideal for improving the quality of videos and photos captured in motion that require fast sensor response, such as extreme sports, racing and more.

Super Night mode on the TECNO Phantom X2 with Dimensity 9000. Image: TECNO

The first cell phones to have Eagle Eye lenses should be launched in 2023, so the novelty will not yet be present in the TECNO Phantom X2 series, which will be announced on December 7 of this year.

On the other hand, the manufacturer revealed that one of the models in the line will have the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which will allow to achieve improved results in night photos as in the example above.

