Virtue Gaming’s New Crypto Game Would Be Available Across America

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With cryptocurrencies on everyone’s lips for some time now, more and more companies choose to use the revolutionary technology they hide behind and implement it in their own processes. In a context marked by the health crisis, few are the sectors that are not suffering its harsh consequences and that is why the business fabric is clinging to what is on the rise. Without going further Bitcoin reached its all-time high in 2021 and understanding its keys will be the guarantee of success for 2022. It is not the only one because currencies like Ethereum They have also been the basis of many projects and putting their detractors in check.

And perhaps the latter is the one that is going to meet the strongest criticism in the United States. And that has a lot to do with Virtue Gaming and their poker platform. Because Virtue Poker It is already a reality in the American continent, a new crypto game based on the card game and that is available in the online gambling casino that the company has launched. Is he first online poker casino in the country to be based on blockchain technology and that therefore it is decentralized. And it seems that it will be able to circumvent the harsh US regulation around this market.

Behind all this paraphernalia could not be other than a professional poker player as daring as Phil Ivey, who seems to have a strong connection with the platform. Its intention is to attract mostly experienced players, who already have the foundations of poker very clear and therefore are not afraid of playing with a complex subject such as cryptocurrencies. He is not the only one because Dan Colman is another of Virtue Poker sponsors, along with a lesser known Brian Rast. The three form a luxury Pro Team as a poster for the platform.

Although undoubtedly the greatest attraction of the game is the 500 VPP that Virtue Gaming leaves in the hands of the user to start his poker adventure, which would be approximately $ 150. VPP is the currency with which the players will carry out their transactions and will be handled at the tables. And it’s funny because the laws do not consider this process as a form of gambling on a blockchain-based site. The site benefits from this legal vacuum to be able to reach all players in the United States, who are so difficult to access poker online.

A relief for the professional

The American reality speaks of a country that has the most prominent gambling centers in the world, with Las Vegas being the ideal place to bring them all together. The proliferation of casinos in the state of Nevada has only grown over time and that has caused governments to overprotect them by understanding them as a great source of state funding. Online gambling is understood as the adversary to fight against in order to perpetuate face-to-face gambling. And therefore the professional who wants to play from home has it more complicated.

Of the fifty states of the territory, only six allow you to play poker online. In addition, the operators have it quite complicated since for each state they need to obtain an exclusive license permit that is not easy to obtain in all cases. The petition must go through too many hands for it not to be delayed or forgotten. However, these new platforms are not understood as a game, or at least there is nothing in the current regulation that treats it that way. That is why Virtue Poker can bypass all protocols and reach American players who demand it.

And surely the highlight is the simplicity of the web created by Virtue Gaming. The site ensures constant control of the players over their funds, as well as a fair shuffling of cards and the possibility of betting with different classes of tokens. Its developers cling to these three pillars, based on computerized processes, to understand their product as a revolutionary idea that can change the future of online poker in the United States and the rest of the planet.

Virtue Gaming, with ConsenSys and Pantera Capital behind them, started with the development of the game in 2016 under an investment of five million dollars. Four years it has been producing and improving and two of them in beta version as a test bed. At the end of this past year is when he has stuck his head to put in check everything understood as traditional poker in the United States. Under the protection of Ethereum it is already presented as a great alternative to other platforms that are not allowed for national players.

.