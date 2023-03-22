5G News
Virtual world: VR and AR headset shipments expected to reach 10.1 million units in 2023

By Abraham
Virtual world: VR and AR headset shipments expected to reach 10.1 million units in 2023
The market for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices is increasingly busy with launches like the PlayStation VR2 (check out Sony’s headset hands-on here). A survey by IDC (International Data Corporation) indicates that, although sales of these devices are growing slowly, they should reach their peak in 2027.

According to Jitesh Ubrani, head of research at IDC, the market for virtual and augmented reality devices should be expanded by the PS VR2 and the device that should be presented by Apple this year. For 2024, demand is expected to increase after the launches of new Meta and Pico headsets, which should be announced at the end of 2023.

Estimated sales of VR and AR headsets. Image: IDC

The report further predicts that annual shipments of augmented and virtual reality devices are expected to reach 10.1 million units in 2023, a growth of 14% compared to 2022. Peak sales are expected to be reached in 2027 with a growth rate annual composite of 32.6% or the equivalent of nearly 25 million units.

These are impressive numbers, even more so when you consider that most virtual and augmented reality headsets are relatively expensive. As an example, the PS VR2 costs the same as a PS5 in Europe and industry reports indicate that the Apple Reality Pro should cost more than US$ 3,000 or about R$ 15,000 in direct conversion.

