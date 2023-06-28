Virtual tourism: Google Maps gains 3D version of more than 20 tourist points in Brazil

- Advertisement -

Google Maps launched the Immersive View function in February this year and now more locations in Europe can be viewed realistically considering the time of day and the local climate. In total there are more than 20 tourist attractions in our country that are now part of the “virtual tourism” of Google Maps.

Google Maps Immersive View uses a combination of aerial imagery and Street View using artificial intelligence to provide a view that simulates real site conditions based on sunlight and local weather. The novelty for now is only available in the Google Maps app for Android and iOS. Among the sights that can already be viewed with the Immersive View of Google Maps are:

Brasilia

Brasilia’s Cathedral;

National Congress;

Memorial JK;

Planalto Palace;

Saint John Bosco Sanctuary;

Itamaraty Palace;

National Museum of the Republic;

National Theater Claudio Santoro.

Strength

Dragão do Mar Art and Culture Center;

Metropolitan Cathedral of Fortaleza;

Statue of Iracema Guardian.

Rio de Janeiro

Christ the Redeemer;

Maracanã;

Carioca Aqueduct;

Metropolitan Cathedral of São Sebastião in Rio de Janeiro;

Museum of Contemporary Art of Niterói;

Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro.

São Paulo

Art Museum of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand;

Pinacoteca de São Paulo;

St. Paul’s Cathedral;

Municipal Market of São Paulo;

Altino Arantes Building;

Patio do Colégio;

Monastery of St. benedict;

Catavento Museum.

Google’s idea is to allow people to get to know these tourist spots better before visiting them, as the Immersive View also allows you to see the buildings around the place. A Telegram channel to flirt as if it were Tinder See a demonstration in the GIF provided by Google, where the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) is displayed in 3D with sunny, cloudy and even raining weather.

In this way, users will be able to plan their trips more safely, since Google Maps will even provide the weather forecast for these points, in addition to indicating which times are more and less busy and which shops and restaurants are around them. To access the Immersive View, just search for one of the points where it is available and look for Immersive View in the results. The animated view is shown in 3D.

And that's not all! Google also announced that it will launch Indoor Live View in Europe in the coming weeks: In the coming weeks, we intend to launch Indoor Live View for Guarulhos Airport, helping people to more easily navigate the terminals of the busiest air transportation hub in Latin America. Indoor Live View is a function that uses augmented reality and artificial intelligence to provide real-time instructions on the streets and even in large places like Guarulhos Airport. Driving directions are displayed on the screen as if they were in the real world. After the launch at Guarulhos Airport, Indoor Live View will also be available in some subway stations in São Paulo, such as Paraíso and Palmeiras Barra-Funda, but Google has not yet given a date for the arrival of the resources in these places.

