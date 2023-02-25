Virtual reality would be affecting vision for this reason

Regarding the consumption of content on screens, there has always been a trail of doubts due to the side effects that they can generate in the eyes. the glasses virtual reality They are not alien to this situation due to the effort that the brain must make to understand the space in which it is.

These effects do not hit everyone equally, although there are certain cases in which it is recommended not to use this technology due to visual impairments that can have even stronger effects than the common ones.

Most common symptoms of using virtual reality

This technology has the peculiarity of generating fatigue when using it. It is normal that after an hour of playing or being immersed in it, there are cases of dizziness, eye strain and headache.

This does not end up being entirely dangerous and a good control of the time of use, taking breaks, should not create any risk to the eyes.

These symptoms occur because for the operation of virtual reality glasses a three-dimensional effect is generated in the image and thus gives the sensation of immersion that differs from the flat screen of a television.

Part of the problems with these devices is due to the proximity of the screens to the eyes. (Unsplash)

The consequence of this is that the brain must make an extra effort and after a long session of use fatigue occurs. Additionally, having the panels so close to the eyes, they have to constantly focus on what they see and the eye muscles have to overwork, causing fatigue.

Added to this is the light that the screen must produce to display the image, which has an impact on vision and is common for headaches.

Finally, dizziness is a consequence that does not affect all people. This occurs because the brain receives signals of being in motion when seeing activity through the eyes, but in reality the body is static most of the time, which impacts the vesicular apparatus of the ear, which is responsible for balance.

Limitations to enjoy virtual reality

This technology does not pose any risk to visual health, at a general level. The aforementioned symptoms are temporary and if they are repetitive, it is best to stop using the device and have a medical check-up to rule out any consequences.

But the American Association of Ophthalmology says that there are two cases in which virtual reality should not be used. It’s about the people who have squint either amblyopiabecause they present a misalignment in the eyes and an imbalance in the visual force.

What generates that they cannot build in a good way the three-dimensional image that the glasses project. This does not mean that using them “can cause vision disorders”, according to the association, but rather that they will not enjoy the immersion that the cases promise.

In addition, the organization advises that if glasses are “used to correct a refractive error or eye disorder, they should be left on while using a VR headset.”

In short, the virtual reality It is not a danger to vision, but it is important to take into account the effects of using it for long sessions, be aware of repetitive symptoms when accessing it and avoid it if you are easily dizzy or suffer from severe pain head or present any of these cases such as strabismus or amblyopia.