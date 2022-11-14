Virtual reality glasses that kill the user when he dies in an online game

Within the 3D sector, virtual reality is one of the most powerful technologies, and every now and then there are improvements in the capacity of equipment and techniquesthereby creating more immersive experiences.

In that sense, it was recently announced that the co-founder of the virtual reality (VR) headset company Oculus, Palmer Luckey has created another version of these devices that have the peculiarity of kill you if you die in an online game.

- Advertisement -

Through a post published on a blog, Luckey gave some clues about his source of inspiration to carry out the development of these killer headphones.

This is an anime game called Sword Art Online (SOA), more specifically a version of it named Incident where a mad scientist keeps thousands of players of a virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing game (VRMMORPG) trapped in a deadly trap, from which they will have to escape by fighting and defeating each other.

In this game, the player begins the game with a number of life points assigned by default, which if left at zero will cause NerveGear, the VR helmet, to emit an extraordinarily powerful microwave that causes the death of the player.

- Advertisement -

In the case of Palmer headphones, he wanted to recreate this experience equipping them with explosive charges aimed at the player’s headso that they activate once your game ends in the VR world.

It is worth mentioning that the loads are synchronized with a narrowband photographic sensor which is responsible for intercepting the red flashes of a specific frequency on the helmet screen and then shoot and kill the user instantly.

It is worth mentioning that, in the same way that glasses in real life are deadly, so is the one in fiction. Palmer He also intends to implement this feature in a virtual reality headset that he has designed.

- Advertisement -

Its goal is to make the consequences of the game reach a high threat level in order to make the experience more realistic for the user.

In that sense, the threat of the device is so real that even Palmer himself has been reluctant to try it, since there is a possibility that the headphones could fail and explode. That is why Palmer wants to integrate a highly intelligent function into the device that is efficient enough to ensure that the loads are only activated when all the established conditions are met.

One more madness that will never see the light, because if someone dies with those glasses, the founder will surely go to prison, not to mention the fact that there are institutions that guarantee that what reaches the market is not so Bad for health.