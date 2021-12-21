Virtual PBX: A single platform for all your communications

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Having a reliable and easy-to-use communication system is essential for any business, no matter how large it is. The need to offer customers an adequate and timely response makes having a suitable switchboard to manage all company communications is crucial at a time like the one we find ourselves in.

According to the consulting firm Gartner, the Internet telephony and messaging market will exceed $ 13.5 billion next year and will be one of the engines that drive the development and growth of many companies. What should companies look at when hiring a service provider to whom they entrust the management of their communications?

Today, having a switchboard does not necessarily mean that it has to be in the office. In fact, betting on a virtual switchboard, which manages communications virtually, using voice over IP technology, is something that more and more companies are doing. The benefits are many: they allow offering a continuous service, the telecommunications service is more flexible and there is no need to have bulky equipment in the facilities, and it can be adapted to the needs of the company by scaling the equipment.

For these reasons, it is essential to bet on a quality provider when hiring a VoIP system for your company. In this sense, the 3CX company provides a complete business communications solution, which offers a free version with 1 year of free hosting of its virtual switchboard.

Being a complete solution means that it includes all kinds of communication functionalities, among which you can find voice, video and integration with Facebook messaging and SMS messaging. It also includes contact center functionalities such as call queues, reports, recordings, and more.

Thanks to working in the cloud, all its functionalities can be used at any time and from anywhere, just by having an Internet connection. In this sense, users can make use of all these benefits from the web client, Windows Desktop App and also by downloading the iOS or Android mobile apps.

Why choose the 3CX Virtual PBX?

There are many virtual switchboard solutions in the cloud on the market, but not all work in the same way or allow to save costs or provide flexibility in the communication system.

One of the main benefits of the 3CX Virtual PBX is that it provides free hosting for the first year. The 3CX Hosting means that the company takes care of all the updates and supervision of the telecommunications system, installing the necessary security patches, and without the company that hires it having to worry about nothing more than providing the best service and response. to his clients.

It includes nightly backups and the start-up of the service is very simple, since migrating from the old communications system of any company to the 3CX virtual switchboard is very simple, working in the cloud. You can keep control of your phone numbers and bring your SIP trunks with you without much trouble.

Another of the main advantages is the price. The 3CX Virtual PBX costs much less than similar VoIP solutions, providing more benefits. Its integrated videoconferencing solution, the possibility of working from the web client or through the apps for iOS and Android, the integration of Facebook or the live chat on its website are some of the advantages.

And all this allowing a cost saving to the company that reaches 80% in the telephone bill, since it will not have to face administration costs. Neither are licenses charged per extension, since the extensions in that case are unlimited. You can save on call costs by using your own SIP Trunks and remember that 3CX Hosting is free for the first year for all licenses.

In a situation like the one we find ourselves in, facilitating teleworking is also a necessity for any company. With a virtual switchboard like the recommended one, connecting remote offices will be an easy and inexpensive task, eliminating costly office calls. Workers will be able to communicate with each other even if they carry out their work remotely, and creating and managing new extensions is simple, which they can manage anywhere, even from the palm of their hand with apps for Windows, Web, iOS and Android.

