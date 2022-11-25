‘Virtual makeup fitting rooms’ aren’t fulfilling their business purpose, study finds

As the pandemic began, many industries sought to cope with current conditions by adopting new digital tools. In the case of makeup manufacturers, a widely used resource was augmented reality, to create “filters” or “virtual mirrors”.

These “virtual fitting rooms” of makeup increase the feeling of falsehood and shame in those who use them, according to a study that affirms that these digital resources ended up fostering the desire to relive the real and classic experience of a consumer in the store.

Said studyproduced jointly by City University London, York University and Bayes Business School, was conducted between 2018 and 2022. In this research, psychological and sociological factors of the consumer experience when using augmented reality makeup technology were explored, exploring point out the role that “digital makeup mirrors” play in people’s perception of themselves.

This consumer experience, which although it existed before, was promoted with more force during the pandemic by renowned brands such as The real Y Google.

In the first instance, consumers celebrated the power of stretching the limits of their own imagination, as they were able to visualize themselves looking like some well-known celebrity or how they might have looked in the past, through this digital resource. However, compared to the actual shopping experience of buying makeup, these virtual mirrors have created a strong sense of inauthenticity.

The study states that while makeup tests in stores arouse a pleasant sensation, using a virtual mirror today has a rather adverse reaction, since it suppresses the aforementioned notion of reality.

The research also contemplates the factor of social networks. Despite the fact that these virtual instances facilitate the creation of content for these platforms, the unreality of the experience arouses an embarrassing fear of the eventual reaction that it could arouse in its digital audience.

Makeup continues to be an important niche among the content that can be found on the web. However, instead of opting for these tools, their consumers prefer to find a makeup influencer who shares similarities with their own look, such as skin type or face contour, to follow their recommendations.

The negative and even disturbing influence of these augmented reality tools, according to what was reported in this research, is also due to their lack of understanding or respect for human skin, their ethnic origin and even their feelings, denoting a significant lack of consistency between virtual and real experience.

“Digital makeup mirrors do not enlarge the self, but instead create a sense of inauthentic self that can result in embarrassment”said Khaled El-Shamandi Ahmed, a co-author of the study. “Tech companies and consumers are worlds apart in terms of the expected and perceived digital service experience, and customer experience managers have a responsibility to balance the fun factor with reality.”he added.

Despite the criticisms made, which are especially focused on the current approach to the technologies used, the study acknowledges that augmented reality is a valuable resource for the commercial sector, which promises to revolutionize the consumer shopping experience.