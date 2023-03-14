5G News
Virtual cemetery for people and animals

Virtual cemetery for people and animals

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
In recent years, technology has changed the way we live and interact with the world around us. One of the most significant changes has been the way we honor and remember our loved ones after they pass away.

The concept of a virtual cemetery is one of the responses to this digital evolution. This type of website allows people to create funerals and place animal and pet graves in a digital environment, providing a unique and meaningful way to honor those who have passed.

Today I will talk about a very curious option in this category, the one offered by virtualgrave.eu.

As soon as we enter we have the option of entering the cemetery for people or the one for animals. In both cases we can tour the cemetery reading the graves and seeing the photos of loved ones, photos uploaded by family or friends.

At the top of the web we have the “new funeral” button. There we can choose the shape of the tomb, the name of the deceased, his date of birth and his death and upload several photos (optional) so that visitors can see it. In the case of an animal cemetery, we can choose the type of animal beforehand so that it shows the appropriate graves.

animal cemetery

It is even possible to decide the weather we want there to be while visiting the cemetery, from sunny day to rainy night.

Registration is free, but I recommend registering before creating a new funeral, otherwise it will make us fill in all the data and will not let us in, and after registration it does not retrieve the data sent before the operation.

The business model

We can create a normal tomb in the cemetery, or a catacomb. The price goes from 2 euros a year to 15 euros forever, but there is also the option of buying candles and other extras to decorate the grave that we want.

