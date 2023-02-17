Virginia congressional delegation makes pitch for FBI headquarters

Members of Virginia’s congressional delegation gathered Wednesday to drive home their pitch for relocating the FBI headquarters to their state, stressing the area’s schools, diversity and transportation infrastructure.

The lawmakers outlined their arguments at a news conference in Springfield, Va., at one of the proposed locations for the agency headquarters, the latest in a high-profile competition over where the FBI will move.

The FBI is currently headquartered on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., but the General Services Administration has been going through the process of finding a new location and narrowed it down to either in Maryland or Virginia.

The competition to secure the headquarters caused a delay in December on a sprawling, $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus spending measure, which set aside $375 million for the FBI relocation project.

Then-House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., was pushing to adjust criteria that the General Services Administration released in September that would favor a Virginia site for the headquarters over two in Maryland.