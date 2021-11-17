Viral TikTok of a flight attendant reveals the secrets behind the sounds of airplanes

When we travel by plane there are many things that catch our attention, especially if it is one of our first trips. As we get used to it, we begin to learn more details and better understand the dynamics on board. Now, to make our knowledge even deeper, a flight attendant has revealed on a viral TikTok the meaning of some of the sounds we commonly hear inside an airplane.

The viral TikTok video that reveals the secrets of plane flights

The flight attendant and also tiktoker, Tommy Cimato, published a TikTok on his official account on Monday that has gone viral. In a few seconds it represents some of the most recognizable sounds that are produced when we are on board an airplane and also explains what they mean.

By now, the post has garnered over 6 million views and the count doesn’t seem to stop. Thanks to that video, we now know a little more about the information that helps us stay safe on the plane. But we also get a piece of data that, under the wrong circumstances, could get on our nerves.

What do the sounds that are made on board airplanes mean?

Specifically, Cinato refers to three sounds that are often repeated inside airplanes, without the passengers really knowing what they imply. While both the hostesses and the pilot give all possible instructions to the crew, signs such as those mentioned in the video tend to remain outside.

For this reason, the flight attendant has revealed to us a secret that we would not have known otherwise, all thanks to a viral video from TikTok. In it, it is explained that when a “ding” is heard only on the plane, it is most likely that a passenger is calling the assistants. On the other hand, it may also be that assistance is being requested in the bathrooms on board.

On the other hand, if the sound is a quick “ding ding” then it is the crew in charge communicating with each other. For example, one attendee could be calling the others to meet. Likewise, the pilot can also use this sound to summon the personnel on board.

The latest sound revealed is the three consecutive “dings” that hopefully we have never heard before. They are basically used to signal that there is an emergency on board and the personnel are being alerted – trying not to worry the passengers.

To finish his video, the flight attendant clarifies in his viral TikTok that we should not worry too much about that last sound either. After all, we will most likely never have to hear it as we move through the air quickly and safely.