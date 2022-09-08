Violation of “Islamic values”: Six Gulf States threaten Netflix with fines

Same-sex characters kiss in a animated series. Some Gulf see this as a detrimental impact on children.

A group of six Muslim-majority Gulf countries have threatened Netflix with legal action if the streaming service persists in showing inappropriate content that contradicts the values ​​of Islam and society. This emerges from a joint statement by the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes the states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The kiss of offense

The explanation leaves open what exactly these values ​​are. However, Netflix was informed and asked to remove the affected content. According to the British Guardian, which refers to a report by the Saudi news channel Al Ekhbariya based in Riyadh, the films and series for children are said to be in which homosexuality is shown and thus promoted by Netflix. As evidence of this, the broadcaster showed partially unrecognizable excerpts from the US animated series “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” (German: “Jurassic World: New Adventures”), in which two female teenage characters kiss.

The Guardian writes that there have been conflicts in the past between the Gulf States and US film distributors over the portrayal of sexual minorities in films. For example, the United Arab Emirates banned the Disney animated film “Lightyear” in June because it shows a lesbian kiss. Saudi Arabia criticized the Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for containing “LGBTQ references” that should be removed. Disney refused and the film was not shown.

In any case, Saudi Arabia is seen as a country that cracks down on the LGBTQ community. According to the Guardian, there was a crackdown on homosexuality in the country in June, during which rainbow-colored clothing and toys were confiscated from Riyadh shops. In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is punishable by death.

Netflix has not yet responded to the GCC’s request.



(olb)

