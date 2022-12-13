Vinted, 1.5 million euro fine by the Italian Antitrust

- Advertisement -

The AGCM, the Italian Antitrust Authority, has sanctioned Vinted for unfair business practice: the fine has been set at 1.5 million euros. In summary, several Vinted advertising campaigns promised zero commissions, while according to the authorities the reality was not quite like that: shipping costs and commissions for purchase protection were added to the price of the object. Furthermore, these additional costs are not immediately visible in a clear and complete way right away, so when a product appears on the search results page or on the homepage.

The AGCM says that this type of practice continues at least from December 2020 and constitutes a violation of articles 20, 21 and 22 of the Consumer Code. In addition to the fine, Vinted will usually have to provide the authority guidance on how to correct violations within 60 days from the notification.

Vinted is born 14 years ago in Lithuania as a second-hand market for used clothes, it has expanded into various European countries and since 2010 has also been active in the United States. Over time it has established itself as a platform not only for clothing, but for everything that can be defined as vintage and collectible – books, electronic comics, back consoles, toys and much more. We contacted the company for a statement on what happened, we will notify you in case of updates.