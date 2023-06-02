Vimeo announces the closure of its TV streaming apps

Video hosting service Vimeo announced that its TV apps will be discontinued later this month on June 27th. A platform said it will shut down its apps on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and all other systems. According to Vimeo, these apps will be removed from the respective app stores and the platform will no longer send any security updates or provide technical support for its TV-oriented apps.





The latest change does not apply to “branded apps available to corporate Vimeo OTT sellers”. The platform is displaying some notifications on the screen of users’ TVs, informing them about the shutdown next of the service. Vimeo’s streaming apps for TV launched in 2016, at a time when the company was positioning itself as a rival to the YouTube. But over the years, Vimeo has morphed into a business-focused streaming platform.