Vimeo abandons its television apps and bets on streaming from mobile devices

Vimeo, a well-known video platform, has decided to stop supporting its television applications as of June 27. This means that versions of Vimeo for Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku devices will no longer be available in app stores and will not receive updates. The company has communicated that its main focus is to serve as a friendly video platform for companies and creatives, so these television applications do not align with its strategy. However, Vimeo suggests that users can still enjoy their videos on the big screen by streaming them from their mobile devices via Apple AirPlay or Google Cast.

Vimeo bets on streaming from mobile devices

Vimeo, instead of competing directly with YouTube, has positioned itself as a video platform geared towards meeting the needs of businesses and creatives. This strategic approach has led the company to make the decision to discontinue support for its television applications. According to Vimeo, these apps no longer meet the company’s standards and don’t fit its vision for the future. As a result, Vimeo believes that streaming video from mobile devices provides a richer, more targeted experience.

A new way to enjoy Vimeo on TV

Although this transition could be uncomfortable for some users accustomed to using Vimeo applications on their televisions, the company seeks to offer alternatives so that they can continue enjoying their favorite videos on the big screen. Now, instead of accessing through an app on the TV, it is recommended to stream the videos from a mobile device using technologies like Apple AirPlay or Google Cast.

Advantages of streaming from mobile devices

Vimeo highlights that streaming from mobile devices provides a better continuous experience for users. By using Apple AirPlay or Google Cast, it is possible to send videos from the phone or tablet directly to the TV, without compatibility limitations with specific applications. This allows users to continue enjoying Vimeo content on the big screen, even if the TV apps are no longer available.

Possible challenges for users

However, it is important to note that this transition can present some drawbacks. For example, the ability to easily access the “Watch Later” list from the TV can become more complicated. It may also be less convenient for those who binge-watch on TV, as they will now have to resort to their mobile devices or computers for extended viewing sessions.

The future of Vimeo and the new forms of content consumption

Vimeo’s decision to stop supporting its TV apps is a reflection of its strategy focused on the needs of businesses and creatives. By betting on streaming from mobile devices, the platform seeks to adapt to new ways of consuming content and provide a more complete experience for its users.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, online video services must adapt and offer flexible options to match users’ changing preferences and needs. Vimeo is taking steps to stay aligned with these changes and ensure that its users can enjoy their videos comfortably and without interruption, even if it means a change in the way they are accessed.

Image via twitter.com/tedgeoghegan