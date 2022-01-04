Vigil to take place in Ballyfermot for Alanna Quinn Idris after vicious assault

A vigil is set to take place in Ballyfermot this weekend after a young woman was rushed to hospital for emergency eye surgery following a vicious gang assault.

Alanna Quinn Idris, 17, and her friend were near the Ballyfermot Civic Centre at around 9:45pm on Thursday, 30 December when the shocking attack happened.

Alanna suffered horrendous injuries to her eyes, face, and body in the attack by four teens, and her mother Jamie Quinn said that doctors fear Alanna may lose the sight in her right eye.

Local councillors and representatives have expressed their shock over the incident and their intention to rally around the young people and their families.

A public vigil has been scheduled to take place at 11am on Saturday at the Ballyfermot Civic Centre. It will be a family friendly event and all are welcome to attend.

Cllr Daithi Doolan told Dublin Live that the attack has “left a whole community in shock.”

He said: “The attack that took place last Thursday in Ballyfermot was wrong. It left two young people injured and a whole community in shock. A 17 year old girl has been left seriously injured and her family traumatised.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to the Gardaí. Those involved in this attack must face justice.

“The community in Ballyfermot has responded with an outpouring of support for the families. I have been contacted by dozens of residents and community groups offering help and practical support to the victims families. The support has been inspiring and gives hope for the future.

Cllr Doolan added: “Our streets must be safe for our young people must feel safe to walk our streets, day and night. We cannot allow a very small group of individuals to hold our community to ransom. We will not allow this to happen. Our young people deserve better.

“The event will give the public an opportunity to show their support for both victims and their families. But it will also send out a very clear message.

“Ballyfermot demands safer streets for our young people. The event will be positive, family friendly and will observe Covid guidelines.”

Meanwhile, TD for People Before Profit and Ballyfermot native Brid Smith said: “The attack on Alanna, a young woman savagely beaten near Ballyfermot Civic Centre, has shocked every decent thinking in Ballyfermot and beyond.

“I want to add my sympathy and solidarity with Alanna and her family, to the many voices in our community who have expressed revulsion about this attack.”

Gardai confirmed they have launched an investigation into the attack.

A spokesman said: “Gardai investigating an assault that occurred on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10 at approximately 9.30pm, December 30 are appealing for witnesses.

“A female in her late teens was taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrests have been made.”