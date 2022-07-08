ViewSonic OMNI expands the offer of curved monitors for gaming

- Advertisement -

Expanding its range of gaming monitors, this time ViewSonic surprises us with the arrival of a new curved monitor an ultra-fast refresh rate, a minimal response time, and support for various technologies to improve the experience, all packed into a very affordable price.

The ViewSonic OMNI VX2418C equips a 24-inch 1500R VA curved panelwith a native FullHD 1080p resolution, along with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT), features that make it ideal for eSports professionals and other gamers alike.

In addition, we will have some additional additions such as AMD FreeSync Premium technologywhich seamlessly synchronizes the frame rate output to effectively eliminate negative features such as flickering and tearing for a smoother gaming experience at all times.





Although given the needs and daily use that users usually give these devices today, the ViewSonic OMNI VX2418C also comes equipped with ViewSonic exclusive ViewMode presetswhich offer optimized screen performance for different entertainment applications such as watching movies and series or editing files, and even offer us some visual improvements for web browsing or work tasks.

Finally, regarding connectivity, we can find two HDMI inputs (v2.0) and one DisplayPort input (v1.2)offering flexible connectivity for both general use and entertainment, compatible with both PC and console use.

Availability and price

As we said at the beginning, one of the most remarkable qualities of this monitor is undoubtedly the fact that it includes all these features at a very affordable price. barely reaching $159.99 on its official website (approximately 158 euros to change).