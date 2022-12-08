HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftViewSonic launches portable monitor with 15.6” OLED screen and Full HD resolution;...

ViewSonic launches portable monitor with 15.6" OLED screen and Full HD resolution; see the price

Published on

By Abraham
ViewSonic launches portable monitor with 15.6” OLED screen and Full HD resolution; see the price
ViewSonic announced this Thursday (08) the launch of the ColorPro VP16, its new portable monitor that stands out for using a 15.6-inch OLED screen — one of the few models available with these dimensions on the market, facilitating its transport for professionals. who adhere to the hybrid work regime.

Weighing just one kilogram, the monitor boasts a display with Full HD resolution (1080p), standard refresh rate of just 60 Hz, peak brightness at 400 nits and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage — ideal for creating graphic content. ViewSonic claims that the panel is factory calibrated and has Pantone validation.

(Image: ViewSonic)

Thanks to OLED technology, the screen has a contrast ratio of 100,000:1, but is capable of reaching dynamic contrast of up to 20,000,000:1. The material also allows the monitor’s viewing angle to be advantageous — 178º vertically and horizontally without major distortions.

There is a flexible and foldable stand that allows you to adjust the height and angle of the screen in different positions. In this component, there are two USB-C ports, a headphone jack with P2 standard and a Micro HDMI input. It is possible to install a tripod in its lower entrance to be used in more open environments, such as photography and recording studios.

Other specifications include a pair of stereo speakers with a power of just 1W and smart features for screen calibration for different cases and usage.

price and availability

1670520575 648 ViewSonic launches portable monitor with 156 OLED screen and Full

The ColorPro VP16 OLED is now available in the North American market with a suggested price of US$ 572 (about R$ 2,979). For now, there is no forecast of availability for the domestic market, but the Taiwanese manufacturer recently launched the ELITE line gaming monitors in Europe with prices starting at R$ 7,499.

