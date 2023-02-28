ViewSonic launches CDE30 line of wireless monitors for the premium segment

A ViewSonic introduced a new line of wireless digital monitors with 4K resolution . It’s about the CDE30 a series that arrives offering some attributes that may be of interest to users looking for products in the category with high brightness capacity. Jeff Muto he is director of the company’s commercial line and commented on the launches:

The CDE30 series is ViewSonic’s best connectivity display lineup yet, featuring HDMI 2.1 input, HDMI 2.0 output, USB-C direct connectivity, wired and wireless streaming, local and remote display management, as well as certified system interoperability. of AV control. Designed for business and education, this lineup offers excellent content sharing capabilities. These monitors ensure unified integration and management through an easy-to-use web-based application, myViewBoard Manager, with a dashboard to keep all monitors centralized.

All products in this line have certification provided by Crestron Connected, Extron It is AMX, which ensure a simpler integration. Likewise, there is built-in software that allows users to share their screens regardless of the computer’s operating system.

Installation can be done in both horizontal and vertical mode, plus the entire range comes with native 4K UHD resolution, as well as 25% anti-reflective glass treatment. Among the connection possibilities, it is worth mentioning the ports HDMI (input 2.1 and output 2.0), HDCP 2.2, RJ45RS232, USB-C with 65W power output and even a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth slot.