ViewSonic launches 4K projector with “Designed for Xbox” certification, 120 Hz and more

A ViewSonic announced a projector certified as “Designed for Xbox” for the Microsoft. It’s about the X2-4Kwhich is expected to arrive in July and is the first of two devices in the category that the manufacturer previously revealed that it would present to the public.
That said, the device is compatible with the Xbox Series X | S and supports up to 4K resolution with 60Hz refresh rate for gaming. In addition, it manages to project a screen with a maximum size of 100 inches and even if the resolution is 1440p, the refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz. Check out what the company itself said about the product:
Xbox Series X|S consoles can use HDMI Consumer Electronics Control [CEC] to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices. The CEC allows the user to operate, via the controller and from the comfort of their couch, on/off and volume of the X2-4K. This works on any of today’s game consoles with both HDMI and CEC functionality and is CEC certified compliant by the Xbox team.
Among the technical specifications of the X2-4K, it is worth mentioning that it has a brightness capacity of 2,900 lumens, as well as an ultra-fast response time of 4.2 ms. Plus, it even comes with two built-in speakers from Harman Kardon and an estimated usage of 60,000 hours.
To get a better sense of what that means, it’s like a person watching a movie a day for their entire life. There is also certification TÜV SÜD’s Low Blue Lightwhich prevents eye discomfort in case of long periods using the projector.
As already mentioned, the product officially hits the market in July, with no specific date set yet. The price, on the other hand, will be $1,599.99 (BRL 7,714 in direct conversion). Finally, check out other launches from the brand, such as two laser projectors with Full HD resolution and a portable OLED 4K monitor with USB-C port.