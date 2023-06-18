ViewSonic launches 4K projector with “Designed for Xbox” certification, 120 Hz and more

A ViewSonic announced a projector certified as “Designed for Xbox” for the Microsoft. It’s about the X2-4Kwhich is expected to arrive in July and is the first of two devices in the category that the manufacturer previously revealed that it would present to the public.

That said, the device is compatible with the Xbox Series X | S and supports up to 4K resolution with 60Hz refresh rate for gaming. In addition, it manages to project a screen with a maximum size of 100 inches and even if the resolution is 1440p, the refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz. Check out what the company itself said about the product: