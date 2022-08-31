ViewSonic launches 4K ColorPro monitor with 27” screen, high color fidelity and professional focus

ViewSonic announced on Tuesday (30) the launch of the Pro VP2786-4K, its new professional monitor that aims to deliver the best color calibration on a large, high resolution screen, especially dedicated to content creators and graphic designers. The North American manufacturer highlights the embedded technologies that optimize its use. The VP2786-4K is equipped with a 27-inch LED-backlit IPS display with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), Delta E<2 value and 10-bit color depth, covering 100% of the Adobe RGB gamut and 98% of the DCI-P3. The display's peak brightness is 350 nits, and with HDR support, its contrast ratio reaches 20,000,000:1.

(Images: ViewSonic)

One of the monitor's key features is ColorPro Sense, built-in software that automatically suggests Pantone system color combinations. Along with the system, the manufacturer highlights the ColorPro Wheel, a peripheral that allows highly accurate controls for color calibration and adjustments in graphics editing applications with your disc. Supporting Mac and Windows, the ColorPro Wheel allows for a variety of settings — from adjusting the size of a brush in Adobe Photoshop to increasing the screen's brightness and saturation levels just the right amount.

The ColorPro VP2786-4K offers powered USB-C ports for charging devices with 90W power. In addition, there are HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-A, Micro USB and P2 ports for headphones. “With the ColorPro VP2786-4K, we offer a creator-focused display that will deliver color accuracy to your design work, whether it’s print or digital,” comments Jeff Muto, Business Director at ViewSonic. “Fogra and Pantone certified, this monitor is packed with features that can make your creations even better.”

price and availability

- Advertisement - The ColorPro VP2786-4K will be available on the official ViewSonic website in the United States. There is currently no release date for other regions. The model is listed on the manufacturer’s e-commerce platform with a suggested price of US$ 1,065, that is, about R$ 5,403.

