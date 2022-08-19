Vietnam: IT companies must store all data about their users in the country

Vietnam is now also ordering IT to all data on their users in the . Including political attitude and ethnic group.

Vietnam’s government is instructing technology companies to store their users’ data in the country from October 1st. This is reported by the Reuters news agency. The rules published by decree on Wednesday apply to social networks such as Facebook, Internet companies such as Google and telecommunications providers.

It is the data of all Internet users, “from financial and biometric data to information about ethnicity and political views”. It is also said that all data generated when surfing the Internet would have to be kept on site.

Foreign companies have 12 months after the rules come into force to implement local data storage and set up offices responsible for this. The data must be stored for at least 24 months. Vietnamese authorities, meanwhile, are allowed to “request data for investigative purposes” and require content to be removed if it violates government guidelines. At Reuters’ request, Facebook’s parent company Meta and Google have not yet commented on the new regulations.

Communists against “enemies of the state”

For decades, Vietnam has been dominated by the Communist Party (CPV), the only legal party in the country. This ensures strict Internet control; Again and again there are draconian penalties for opinions expressed online.

Two years ago, providers in the country disconnected Facebook and made the portal unusable until the US service agreed to censor “anti-state” content much more severely. In terms of press freedom, Reporters Without Borders ranked the country 174th out of 180. Before Vietnam, for example, Russia obliged foreign IT companies to store usage data in the country.



(mho)

