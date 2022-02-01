Search here...
MobileAndroidTech News

Videostickers and other news arrive in the new Telegram update

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Telegram, the great rival to WhatsApp, continues to advance after each update that it carries forward.

And in the one that has just been launched, among all the novelties included, the arrival of video-stickers stands out, and what is better, allowing their creation to almost anyone interested, without the need to be a creative person with the appropriate tools, such as Adobe Illustrator.

Read:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: we face the Exynos version with the Qualcomm version

On a specific page, they point out that the video-stickers or videostickers are based on the open source video format .WebM, compatible with many graphic editors. To create video stickers, all you need is video editing software capable of exporting videos in .WebM format with an alpha channel.

In addition, it must not exceed 512 pixels per side, nor last more than three seconds, nor have audio, without exceeding 256 KB in size, and must also have a transparent layer, playable in a loop, in addition to being in encoded .WebM format with the VP9 codec.

The respect of steps and other details are listed on that page.

And more, despite being a minor update

Continuing with the rest of the novelties of this version, it has improved reactions, with more compact animations, being synchronized so that all users can see their animations in real time.

Likewise, this version comes with 5 new reactions, and whose emojis can also be shared as interactive emojis, generating a synchronized full-screen effect after pressing them.

Read:

The new iPad Pro from 2021 will be as powerful as the Mac M1, why?

On the other hand, it brings an improvement in navigation so that users can navigate between the most recent chat conversations, where it is enough to press and hold the “Back” option to go back to a specific chat. They add that opening chats “from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc. add them to the list.

And finally, the usual bug fixes typical of any update have been done, with improvements to call quality, also bringing translation options for Quick View pages (and bios on iOS), and more.

The new version was released for all users, first reaching iOS and those who downloaded the APK from the website to take it to their Android devices, and hours later for the rest of the users through the Google Play Store.

More information: Telegram

Previous articleMacBook, Watch, iPhone and glass company, Apple insists: new patent
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Videostickers and other news arrive in the new Telegram update

Telegram, the great rival to WhatsApp, continues to advance after each update that it carries forward.And in the...
Apple

MacBook, Watch, iPhone and glass company, Apple insists: new patent

Some have read them as an attempt to demonstrate that the innovative Apple of yesteryear is still there,...
Apps

YouTube for Android renews its full-screen player: these are all its news

News continues to arrive YouTube for Androidand in this new update we see how Google improves...
Tech News

Google has added the National Domestic Violence Hotline to search results

Domestic violence has always been a problem that has been present in society. In fact, one in...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.