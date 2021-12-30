Apps

Tech News Videos, messages and creators, central priorities of Instagram for 2022

Adam Mosseri, in his role as CEO of Instagram, has announced what the company’s priorities will be in 2022. News and changes that will be for the benefit of users and content creators. They will focus on video and messaging, generating competition against other networks known to have grown in popularity in a short time. More focus on video and Instagram communication The first section and one of the most relevant, such as video, is part of Instagram’s priorities. Functions related to a reinforced timeline are expected in video content (same that can already be seen through reels) and reel functions. 2022 Priorities 📝 This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021 Adam Mosseri indicated that video and reels were important topics. They began to consolidate their video formats Through new creative tools providing users with more forms of expression on Instagram. They know that they are no longer just a photo sharing app. They will continue to consolidate their videos on reels and will grow that specific product.

We could see a rearrangement of the video formats. Video as such is a section where IGTV content, live broadcasts and videos in general are concentrated. It appears next to reels but most likely they can be classified differently. Also the control of sensitive content has improved with the ability to hide accounts, words and any offensive content in direct messages.

How does the app work? The intention is to be transparent

It is illogical to think that one day social networks will explain their operating algorithms. Instagram has incompletely said that they plan to be more transparent. Adam Mosseri wants to inform how the platform works and as curious as it may seem, has published stories about the algorithm itself. It states that it is important that people understand how Instagram works and if they are going to shape what they really want or what is best for us as users.

There is no doubt that Instagram has transformed from a simple app to share and apply filters to photographs to be a professional communication tool. Companies have also found a new showcase where their actions can be reflected and users have innovated the way they communicate their personal brand.

What is missing from Instagram? (In addition to an app for iPad). Tell us in the comments what you think of these statements from the CEO of Instagram.