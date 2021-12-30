Videos, messages and creators, central priorities of Instagram for 2022

Adam Mosseri, in his role as CEO of Instagram, has announced what the company’s priorities will be in 2022. News and changes that will be for the benefit of users and content creators. They will focus on video and messaging, generating competition against other networks known to have grown in popularity in a short time.
More focus on video and Instagram communication
The first section and one of the most relevant, such as video, is part of Instagram’s priorities. Functions related to a reinforced timeline are expected in video content (same that can already be seen through reels) and reel functions.
2022 Priorities 📝
This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities.
Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ
— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021
Adam Mosseri indicated that video and reels were important topics. They began to consolidate their video formats Through new creative tools providing users with more forms of expression on Instagram. They know that they are no longer just a photo sharing app. They will continue to consolidate their videos on reels and will grow that specific product.