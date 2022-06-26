Video Tutorial: How I Upload My Photos to Facebook

HomeSocial NetworksFacebookVideo Tutorial: How I Upload My Photos to Facebook

By Brian Adam
Most of us know that arbitrarily uploading your shots on Facebook generally fuddles them all up, which is a reason to panic considering our image’s quality is a big part of how we make a living. Back in December, I wrote an in-depth article on how I export and then upload my photos to Facebook and preserve the quality of images in the process. As clear as I thought I was, I still received tons of questions. As such, here is a step by step video tutorial you can watch as a visual aid for the original article.

Notes

The first thing you should note is that the article covers far, far more than the video does, and they should be used together to understand the processes fully.

The next thing you should know is that both the article and the video cover the techniques I use from Photoshop. I do not export my images from Capture One or lightroom for purposes of uploading to Facebook.

Finally, understand that this process will likely continue to change and evolve as Facebook grows, and as the web itself advances with new technologies and standards. As of March 26, 2015, this video, and related article, showcase exactly how to make your images look stellar when adding them to your Facebook business page. I’ll make every effort I can to add updates as things with Zuck, Inc. change.

Original article from December is here.

