Video surveillance: These data protection barriers exist

Private security cameras are everywhere. And all too often their use violates data . So what needs to be considered?

- Advertisement -

Table of Contents



Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro in video, are there many differences? Video : These data protection

- Advertisement - legitimate interest?

- Advertisement - Transparency requirements and data protection impact assessment

Camera surveillance and doorbell cams

Read article in c’t 19/2022

As a dash cam, in a smartphone or on house walls for surveillance: cameras are omnipresent in public spaces. They resolve moving images so well that people can still be recognized when they are far away. The cameras are sometimes so tiny that manufacturers can install them almost invisibly in any device.

If bystanders unknowingly come into view of a camera, this can violate rights. On the one hand, it is about personal rights, i.e. the right to control over one’s own image. On the other hand, every recording of people who can be identified in the pictures based on any characteristics is a collection of personal data in the sense of data protection law.

More about: data protection



Data protection barriers for video surveillance

EU wants to regulate digital markets

Law: How the EU wants to revolutionize the way data is handled through data acts

The new Swiss data protection law

Data protection and compliance for the cloud with MS Purview

How data dealers are spying on you and what to do about it

Privacy protection: defenses against data sharks Apple adds with tvOS 14, support for using the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller on Apple TV

Enable anti-tracking measures in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari

Right: The bizarre tracking regulation in Germany

Surf anonymously and circumvent censorship: Uses and limitations of Tor

Surf anonymously: Set up the Tor browser on your PC and smartphone

Darknet: This is how the fail-safe messenger Briar works

Tracking without cookies: User IDs enable personalized advertising

The European data protection supervisory authorities therefore take the term “video surveillance” very broadly. In an orientation guide, the Data Protection Conference (DSK), a joint body of the German authorities, defined it as follows: “Video surveillance occurs when personal data is processed with the help of optical-electronic devices. This term not only covers commercially available surveillance cameras, but any devices that be used for longer-term observation and thus for a surveillance purpose.”



More and more knowledge. The digital subscription for IT and technology. All exclusive tests, guides & background information

One subscription for all magazines: Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser

Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser No risk: first month free, then monthly from €9.95. Magazine subscribers read even cheaper! Start FREE month



Try it now for FREE & read on right away!

already subscribed to voonze+? Sign up and read



Register now and read the article immediately

More information about voonze+