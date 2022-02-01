Video stickers arrive on Telegram and other news with its latest update

From time to time Telegram is updated to improve its functions or add new ones with which to offer the best user experience. And now they have just announced the arrival of version 8.5.0 with one of the most complete updates. As reported on the official Telegram blog, this new update of the popular instant messaging application is mainly focused on stickers and reactions, now Telegram is going to make things much easier for you when using or creating these fun stickers, as well as adding new reactions with very interesting visual effects. These are all the news that come to Telegram Regarding video stickers, the most interesting thing about this Telegram 8.5.0 update is that now you can create stickers using a video, in addition to being able to import these stickers from other applications. To create a sticker through a video, it must be in WebM format with Alpha channel, not exceed three seconds in length, weigh less than 256 KB and dimensions of 512 x 512 pixels maximum. Obviously, it will not take long for portals to appear that offer this type of video to use as stickers on Telegram, so you should not worry about the technical limitations of this function. In addition, it now has a bot that will help you create stickers in a very simple way. simple. The other great novelty has to do with Telegram reactions. Now the animations receive some improvements, in addition to having its own “read confirmation sticker”. Or what is the same: if someone reacts to one of your messages, you will see the corresponding floating button to go to that message. On the other hand, five new reactions for emojis arrive, so you will not be short of options when it comes to chatting with your friends and loved ones in a more fun way. Note that they have added a new shortcut to return to previous chats, in addition to all kinds of corrections and improvements to improve the quality of calls, one of the weakest points of this instant messaging service. Without a doubt, one of the most important updates of Telegram and that you should not miss. Especially if you take into account that version 8.5.0 is already available in the App Store and in the next few hours or days it will arrive with total security in the Android application store. What are you waiting for to try all its novelties! >