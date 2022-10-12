Video snippets from text templates: Meta introduces the “Make-A-Video” AI video generator

After the AI ​​image generators, AI video generators could come. Meta AI has now presented one, the results are sometimes quite irritating.

- Advertisement - “Young Couple Walking in Heavy Rain” (Image: Meta AI)

With “Make-A-Video”, the US company Meta has presented an AI tool that is said to be able to generate short video sequences from text specifications. The AI ​​video generator apparently only creates short video sequences so far, it is based on the latest advances in AI image generators. Meta assures that the technology has the potential to open up new possibilities for artists. The software was not trained with video data and associated descriptions, but with indexed images and videos. The team responsible has compiled details of the technology in a research paper. So far, the generator is not publicly available, but access can be requested.

Learned from pictures and videos

“Confused Grizzly in Math Class” (Image: Meta AI)

After the great advances made by AI image generators, around which a real hype has recently developed, AI video generators are considered the next – albeit immensely more difficult – level. For example, AI image generators such as Midjourney, DALL·E and Stable Diffusion are based on immensely extensive training material from images with descriptions that are compiled on the Internet. So far, it has been assumed that AI video generators have to be trained analogously with huge amounts of well-described video material. But the Meta AI team took a different approach. As Meta AI explains, the AI ​​”learned what the world looks like” from described images. She then learned how the world moves by watching videos unsupervised.

“A knight riding a horse through the countryside.” (Image: Meta AI)

According to the idea, the main result so far is short video loops, which are shown as GIFs. At first glance, some of the video snippets look impressive, but as soon as you take a closer look, small and large errors become apparent. In particular, the eyes of living beings still seem to be a problem, but also movements such as natural walking. According to Meta AI, “Make-A-Video” can create short videos from a written description, or bring photos to life. The tool can also create new ones based on a video snippet. How well this really works cannot be further evaluated without access to the tool.

