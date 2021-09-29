Video series to promote women in politics launched by Dublin City Council

A video series to promote women in politics has been lunched by Dublin City Council.

The initiative is the work of DCC’s Women’s Committee and features 15 female Councillors discussing what it is like to work in politics.

The first video in the series features the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, who is only the tenth female to hold the role in more than 350 years.

She said: “It is essential that we encourage more women into politics so we have balanced representation and leadership.

“Women contribute so much to their communities but we don’t see them represented in a similar proportion around the decision making table where policy for local communities is decided. This series of videos seeks to encourage more women to get politically involved by having some of Dublin City Council’s female Councillors talk openly and honestly about their political roles.”

A new video will be released each day for the next two weeks that will provide an “insight” into the rewards of local politics, Chair of the Women’s Committee Cllr Darcy Lonergan said.









She said: “We want to pull the curtain back on the life of a woman politician in Ireland. We hope the videos provide an insight into how hugely rewarding this work is and on what we love about representing our local communities. Hopefully they will demystify the political realm and encourage more women to join us”.

The Women’s Committee of Dublin City Council was established in November 2020 with the aim of strengthening women’s cross party co-operation, working together to influence policies and decisions.

Since then they have organised specialist training and started a mentoring program and penned a letter to Ministers seeking maternity benefits for councillors.

They are currently working together on a ‘Women Safety project’ which will see them carry out safety audits throughout the city using the data to advocate for necessary changes to make the city feel safer.

