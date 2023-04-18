Video reels and posts – When should you use each format on Instagram?

Instagram is one of the leading social networks with around two billion monthly active users. The platform is very versatile in terms of the ability for users to share a wide range of media, including photos, videos, and Reels.

This time around, we’ll compare and contrast the various types of Instagram content and explain how each can be used.

- Advertisement -

instagram reel

Instagram Reels is a short form video format that can be between 15 and 60 seconds long. The length of the video is one of the main differences with Instagram videos. Similar to the Browse page, the Reels tab lists all available Reels. Viewers can watch videos from any creator, regardless of whether they follow them or not. Filters, music, sound effects and other forms of editing will be available to artists.

Users can browse Reels at their leisure and find new material every time. Instagram Reels are fast-cutting videos, so you need to engage your audience right away. However, Reels may be more appropriate for lighter, more humorous videos than those that delve into a topic.

Instagram videos

Videos posted to a user’s Instagram feed are among the most engaged content on the platform. Videos are a popular medium for people to document and share their experiences, hobbies, creations, memes, and more. Those videos work well on the platform. For whatever reason, they are shared.

- Advertisement -

Clips uploaded to the service must have a frame rate of 30 FPS and a resolution of 720 pixels or higher. Users can submit videos up to 3.6 GB in size and 60 minutes in length. However, 9:16 and 1.91:1 are the preferred aspect ratios for videos posted this way.

Uses of Instagram Videos vs. Instagram Reels

Depending on your content strategy, you can focus on producing shorter movies for Instagram Reels or longer videos for Instagram Video. On the one hand, we recommend you try Instagram Reels if you want your productions to be seen by a wider audience. On the other hand, posting videos on Instagram and keeping them alongside regular Instagram posts is a great way to dig deeper into a topic with an already loyal audience.

The time constraint is the main distinction between Reels and videos. Users only have 90 seconds for each Reels to describe the video. Instagram Stories, on the other hand, have a 60-minute time limit.

- Advertisement -

Compared to Instagram feed videos, Reels have more significant potential for exposure. Reels can appear in the Reels section of the platform, as well as on the Explore page. This means that even people who don’t follow you can find your Reels. Additionally, Reels have the ability to be shared on Instagram’s story feature, further increasing your reach.

It’s important to note that both formats have time constraints and quality requirements that must be met to ensure content is published and viewed correctly on the platform. In general, both formats offer versatile options for Instagram users and should be used depending on the content strategy and specific goal of each post.