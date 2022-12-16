Video of the future foldable iPhone, what would it be like?

It may not be real, but this Apple fan creation gives us a glimpse of what it could be. the first foldable iPhone . Everyone is talking about the iPhone 14, but the truth is that the characteristic design of this model discovered in the MovilZona TikTok that has been created by a user, in addition to allowing us to contemplate a great engineering job, it allows us to see how the first folding of the apple brand could become in the future.

Another curious important detail is that the user himself has created a fake promo ad in which he shows us the main features of this model, such as carrying A16 Bionic chipset, 5G connectivity, Super Retina XDR displaywith Pro Motion technology or a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

What name is it?

As they tell us from the MovilZona channel on TikTokin order to carry out this development, this user has had to work tirelessly for a whole year. After all, there are several components that he has had to test to see which ones gave the best results in this characteristic project.

In any case, we already know the final result of the folding iPhone, which its own creator wanted to make known under the name of iPhone V, that not 5, but folding. What is clear is that it is a rather striking proposal, allowing us to see how Apple’s first foldable could really become, if it finally dares to enter this particular market of smartphones in a few years. And, above all, if you were curious to see something similar, without it being a sketch, you can finally see it.