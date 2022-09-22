HomeLatest newsEuropeVideo: How does Italy's dual electoral system work?

Video: How does Italy’s dual electoral system work?

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 fb3f0b83 f9b5 5714 83e4 3f0410b95018 7031632.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 fb3f0b83 f9b5 5714 83e4 3f0410b95018 7031632.jpg
- Advertisement -

Italians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a brand new parliament, from which the next prime minister and government will emerge.

But the allocation of seats is not as straightforward as many might think.

Italy’s electoral law combines two different systems in one single round of voting: on the one hand, proportional representation and, on the other, first-past-the-post.

- Advertisement -

This makes Italy a rare case among European countries, which tend to favour one system over the other.

So how does this work in practice?

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special leaves live audience in raptures

- Advertisement -

Watch the video above to learn more about Italy’s dual electoral system.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.