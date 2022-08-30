Video games: First “Mafia” part free on Steam, new offshoot in the works

For the 20th anniversary, 2K is giving away the “ ” title on Steam. The studio also confirms the development of a new part.

The first of the “Mafia” game series will be temporarily free on Steam. From September 1st to September 5th you can activate “Mafia” there for free in your account on the occasion of the 20th anniversary. Once it is stored there, you can download and play it at any time.

You usually pay 10 euros for “Mafia” on Steam. If you don’t have the classic game in your library yet, you should grab it during the campaign period. The free game is the original version of “Mafia”, i.e. not the remake of the gangster game that was released in 2020 as the “Definitive Edition”.

“Mafia” is one of the most famous action games of the early 2000s. You play the taxi driver Tommy Angelo, who gets involved in mafia affairs in the fictional town of Lost Heaven in 1930 and eventually rises within the organisation. It went on sale on August 29, 2002 and is currently celebrating its 20th birthday.

New “Mafia” game in the works

“Mafia” was developed by Illusion Softworks, which was bought by 2K in 2008 and renamed 2K Czech. In 2017, the remaining members of the studio joined the new studio Hangar 13, which continues to develop “Mafia” games to this day. In a blog post for the 20th anniversary, 2K Games announced that Hangar 13 is working on another “Mafia” title – but there are no details on this yet. The publication is still “a few years” away, it says only.

The latest completely new offshoot of the “Mafia” series was released in 2016 with “Mafia 3” to mediocre reviews. Finally, in 2020, a remake of “Mafia” was released, which was developed from scratch. The story remained largely intact, but speakers were replaced. If you want to experience “Mafia” with more modern graphics, you can currently buy this “Definitive Edition” of the first part for 14 euros on Steam. This offer ends on September 8th, then it will cost 40 euros again.



(then)

