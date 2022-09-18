Video game company announced the development of a rhythm game based on Bob Marley

Within the world of music, specifically reggae, Bob Marley was the greatest exponent, making this genre popular worldwide.

After a few decades have passed since his death, his music is still valid. However, it seems that there are intentions to transcend Bob Marley beyond his music. bringing its image to the world of video games.

It is an initiative brought by LBC Studios, the developer of the popular Hemphire cannabis management gamewho is working on a rhythm game where the player will have the opportunity to take on the role of manager of Bob Marley’s band while touring the world.

The CEO, and co-founder of LBC Studios, Solon Bucholtzexpressed that the idea of ​​creating a game about Bob Marley came after having discarded a lot of titles and suggestions that did not generate the same enthusiasm in them as with Hemphire, which represented a resounding success by becoming one of the most popular games in the sector. popular in the world.

It wasn’t until Bob Marley entered the conversation that their interest was piqued and they focused their efforts on create something that could capture the essence of the artist and honor his image.

Added to this, Bucholtz pointed out that when it comes to Bob Marley, many of us have identified with some of his themes in a certain experience or situation in our lives. It was this that sparked in Bucholtz and his team the enthusiasm they were looking for to tackle their next project.

Starting from this premise, Bucholtz and his team got down to work creating the game, which It will present a dynamic where money will not be a part.

This decision arose as a result of taking into account the philanthropic side of Bob Marley and the union that his music generated among the people who listened to him. So by leaving money out of the equation the game will be on making the players just take action and bring people together.

Added to this, Bucholtz clarified that his purpose is not only to make a Bob Marley game for his fans, but to make a game for fans of music in general and games. He noted that he wishes his game could have the ability to expand beyond all of that.

The rhythm game will provide some experiences that will encourage the participation of the players, in which, of course, the music of Bob Marley will be integrated; his classics and greatest hits, albeit presented from a different perspective, that is, approached from other genres different from their origin.

In that sense, Bucholtz indicated that in addition to being a fan of Bob Marley, he is also a fan of other musical genres, so he made the decision to experiment a bit with this for do remixes and new versions of their songs.

Finally, Bucholtz mentioned that the Bob Marley game will be available in free–to playalthough this will offer the player the option of view ads in case you do not want to make purchases to retry the levels or if you have difficulty going through some scenarios.

Also, you can have in-app purchases in case you want to apply buff to the characters.