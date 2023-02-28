Video card market shrinks 38% in 2022; NVIDIA loses ground to AMD and Intel

The hardware industry remains unstable. A survey released on Monday (27) by the Jon Peddie Research reveals an overview of the video card market — one of the sectors most impacted by the semiconductor crisis — and the numbers remain disappointing.
The market recorded a significant drop of 38% between 2021 and 2022. Dissecting the data, desktop graphics cards sold 24% less, while notebook GPUs showed a 43% reduction in shipments. According to the analysis, this is the worst performance in the segment since its peak in 2011.
Speaking quarter-on-quarter, 15.3% fewer graphics cards were sold in Q4 last year compared to Q3. In that three-month period, AMD lost 12.7% of shipments; Intel lost 16.5%; and NVIDIA shrank by just 11.7%.
This contributed to NVIDIA continuing to have a larger market share in 2022, increasing its market share by 0.68%. AMD managed to increase by 0.4%. For this, Intel ended the period with a 1.1% reduction in its market share. However, the red and blue teams had a small increase in quarterly parameter.
The dedicated graphics card market is dominated by NVIDIA with an 82% share total in the segment, leaving only 9% share for AMD and 9% for Intel. Considering CPU-integrated graphics units, it’s not surprising that Intel is the clear leader with 71% of market shareas it dominates the processor market.
“Total graphics card shipments (dedicated and integrated) in the last quarter were down an incredible 15.3%, contributing to an average rate decline of 8.64% over the past 6 years,” commented Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research.
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, believes that the component crisis could last until 2024, so that prices and product availability remain unstable. Jensen Huang, from NVIDIA, suggests that values will remain high due to the high cost of producing components in Taiwan.