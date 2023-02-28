Video card market shrinks 38% in 2022; NVIDIA loses ground to AMD and Intel

The hardware industry remains unstable. A survey released on Monday (27) by the Jon Peddie Research reveals an overview of the video card market — one of the sectors most impacted by the semiconductor crisis — and the numbers remain disappointing. The market recorded a significant drop of 38% between 2021 and 2022. Dissecting the data, desktop graphics cards sold 24% less, while notebook GPUs showed a 43% reduction in shipments. According to the analysis, this is the worst performance in the segment since its peak in 2011.

Speaking quarter-on-quarter, 15.3% fewer graphics cards were sold in Q4 last year compared to Q3. In that three-month period, AMD lost 12.7% of shipments; Intel lost 16.5%; and NVIDIA shrank by just 11.7%. - Advertisement - This contributed to NVIDIA continuing to have a larger market share in 2022, increasing its market share by 0.68%. AMD managed to increase by 0.4%. For this, Intel ended the period with a 1.1% reduction in its market share. However, the red and blue teams had a small increase in quarterly parameter. OnePlus 10T is updated to OxygenOS A.06 interface with bug fix

The dedicated graphics card market is dominated by NVIDIA with an 82% share total in the segment, leaving only 9% share for AMD and 9% for Intel. Considering CPU-integrated graphics units, it’s not surprising that Intel is the clear leader with 71% of market shareas it dominates the processor market. “Total graphics card shipments (dedicated and integrated) in the last quarter were down an incredible 15.3%, contributing to an average rate decline of 8.64% over the past 6 years,” commented Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research. [mb_related_posts2]

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, believes that the component crisis could last until 2024, so that prices and product availability remain unstable. Jensen Huang, from NVIDIA, suggests that values ​​will remain high due to the high cost of producing components in Taiwan.

Deals on Video Cards