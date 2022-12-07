Video calls on WhatsApp are going to improve a lot, how will they achieve it?

One of the great uses that are given to the messaging application WhatsApp is to make video calls. The pandemic made those who did not know how to use this function take the step of learning and, thus, it has become practically a standard for many. Well, the company is working on improving them.

What has been known has nothing to do with an advance in image quality or the stability of what is transmitted (in all this, by the way, development has improved a lot, it must be said). What has been seen is that the necessary steps were being taken to be able to use the picture-in-picture function that allow the latest versions of operating systems for mobile devices -both iOS and Android-.

What WhatsApp will have shortly

Basically, what will be allowed is to start a video call and, if necessary, be able to run other applications in parallel without any problem maintaining the established communication. Apart from keeping the equipment’s front camera working, it will enable a frame in which the image will be seen everything that happens in the application. Smaller, yes, but the truth is that we are talking about an excellent possibility for everything to go perfectly.







WABetaInfo

- Advertisement -

Obviously, for this to be possible, the version of the operating system used by the device must support this function. Thus, for example, the last two of Android from Google allow this and, also, the same thing happens in iOS-. And it is in the test version used on iPhones -specifically 22.24.0.79- where the clear signs have been seen that the new function we are talking about is not far from being a reality for the app. Perhaps, at the beginning of 2023, everyone can enjoy video conferencing with the addition that WhatsApp is already working on.

Lots of progress in the app, but a lot of waiting

It is undeniable that in recent times the company owned by Meta has changed a lot in its way of working and has launched many new features so that users maintain interest in its development. And it is normal, since it has very strong competition, such as Telegram, which has advanced features that have made it a possibility that is more suitable for many. The fact is that with options like the one indicated, the arrival of communities and better searches by date, WhatsApp is an increasingly well-rounded job.