Video ad blocking feature is available in Microsoft Edge Canary

By Abraham
Microsoft Edge Canary has started to implement a function that makes it possible to block ads while browsing. The feature is called Edge Block Video Ads and users of the Android version of the Browser can now activate it. In general, it is common for novelties like this to appear in this version, which was developed to add experimental features.

Some good examples of this in previous times were the function of pausing all extensions at once and also visual changes of the application. With this, it is very likely that the attributes presented in Canary will become part of the common Microsoft navigation application.

To be able to block ads, the application has a partnership with Adblock Plus, a free tool that serves not only to prevent advertisements in videos but also in several other types of websites. Currently, it is one of the best known in the category and has several positive reviews.

The user who wants to activate the function, must type “edge://flags” in the address bar of the browser and then must search for videos. As is to be expected, Microsoft should also bring this version to the traditional version of the browser for Google’s mobile software.

Those who are adept at iOS and Windows devices, however, should wait a little longer. After all, there is still no confirmation regarding the feature for these other two operating systems.

The iPhone SE with 5G connectivity is very close to starting its manufacture

And you, what do you think of the function of blocking ads in videos through browsers? Do you use any extension or application to do this? Tell it in the comments!

