Vicky Phelan wishes Charlie Bird well in touching video ahead of charity climb

Vicky Phelan has posted a touching video wishing veteran journalist Charlie Bird well ahead of his charity climb.

Vicky had previously announced that she would not be well enough to attend ‘Climb with Charlie’ in person but stressed that she would be cheering from her sofa.

She promised her friend that she would be with him “every step of the way”.

Read more: Charlie Bird shares heartbreaking message after ‘soulmate’ Vicky Phelan pulls out of Croagh Patrick climb

The pair connected after Charlie’s emotional appearance on The Late Late Show last year when he gave viewers an insight into his life with Motor Neuron Disease.

Charlie will take on Croagh Patrick on April 2 while people around the country will host their own walks, all with the aim of raising funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Vicky had recently taken a break from Instagram to recovering from complications which occurred during radiotherapy treatment.

In today’s post, the inspirational said that she would sadly not be able to make the journey to Westport.

Her friends and family will instead represent ‘Vicky’s Tribe’

She said: “It’s a very special weekend for a lot of people particularly for Charlie Bird. I just wanted to wish everybody the very best of luck on Saturday.

“I’m so disappointed that I can’t go. I would love to be there. My walking is still quite limited and my back is still causing me quite a bit of pain.

“I’m in quite a bit of pain so I just couldn’t take the chance of heading to Westport, sitting in a car for three hours and sleeping in a bed that is not my own for three nights.

“I just couldn’t do it. I will be with everyone in spirit.

“I just wanted to wish Charlie Bird, my family, a bunch of my friends and everybody around the country who is doing the walk the very best of luck.

“It’s something that we all take for granted- being able to go for a walk. At the moment I can’t. Don’t take it for granted if it’s something you can do.”

The cervical cancer campaigner will be tuning in to tomorrow night’s Late Late Show to hear Charlie and members of her family talk about the event.

Viewers praised Vicky for her kind words.

One person said: “Delighted you are mobile again, take care of yourself. Good luck to everyone doing climbs on Saturday.”

Another wrote: “”Vicky you’re such an inspiration. Take care. Best of luck to all.”

A third commented: “Good luck to everyone. We all love you Vicky. What a woman.”

Read more: Vicky Phelan pulls out of climb with Charlie Bird due to painful health complications

Read more: Charlie Bird says he will light candle for people of Ukraine during Croagh Patrick climb

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.