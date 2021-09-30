Vicious thugs attack courier and force takeaway to close at Temple Bar in weekend violence

Vicious thugs battered a fast-food courier and forced a takeaway in Dublin’s famous Temple Bar to close amid an outbreak of weekend violence.

Business owner Dhirad Madan claims that 999 and the nearby Pearse Street Garda Station was rang “at least 10 times” before gardai attended the scene.

Takeaway boss Dhirad fears there is an escalation of anti-social behaviour in the area and is begging gardai to ramp up patrols to deter rampaging teenagers.

He told the Irish Mirror that he watched in horror at the unprovoked attack against the courier outside his newly opened premises last Friday night.

Dhirad said: “The courier left his bicycle outside to come in here to collect a food order, but teenagers outside started to hit his bike.

“He went outside to ask them to stop, but they started to attack him. They were punching him and a broken bottle’s glass was thrown at him. He was bleeding.

“There was big chaos. Our window was smashed after we took him in to protect him and we had to close down for two hours.

“We rang the gardai at least 10 times. When they didn’t respond, we rang 999.

“I actually rang the gardai before the attack to warn that there was a group of teenagers causing trouble and stopping customers coming into us.

“Things have been hard enough because of the pandemic and no tourists around, so we do not need this trouble. We only opened six weeks ago.”

Videos of the assault were posted online and CCTV footage from on-street security cameras, which filmed the attack, was given to gardai.

People in the video are yelling at the courier, who is a foreign national, and calling for him to be hit and punched by a male who is wielding a glass bottle.









A female is heard shouting at the Pakistani courier: “Go back to your own country.”

Dhirad, from India, added: “This happens every weekend. Last Friday it was from before 10pm until after 11pm. It is teenagers as young as 14. They should be at home.

“This is not the first time that this has happened. The couriers are frightened and do not want to come in here and customers are staying away.

“We need gardai to do more patrols, but we’ve been told that they can’t because of budgets. We need the gardai to help us.”

Anti-racism campaigners at the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) in Dublin city centre said racist attackers have to be “pursued”.

INAR director Shane O’Curry told the Irish Mirror: “Attacks on minorities and couriers are a common occurrence and the violence can have devastating consequences for the victims and their families.

“The courier and the takeaway owner were targeted. Gardai should pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice so that this does not happen again.”

Business spokesman Martin Harte of the Temple Bar Company, which represents local companies, was a key member of a 2005 campaign that was jointly run 16 years ago between local firms, gardai, and Dublin City Council to tackle anti-social behaviour in Temple Bar.

Martin recently warned peacemakers that they could also be attacked: “You could try to intervene in an anti-social matter, [but] you could end up getting stabbed or hit or worse. You need the police.”

Sunil Sharpe, a spokesperson for the Give Us The Night campaign, told the Irish Mirror: “There are not enough guards patrolling the area and that is due to resources. There should be a review of policing numbers for Dublin city centre.”

Gardai earlier this year increased patrols following attacks and robberies against delivery workers like bicycle couriers for companies.

Local Dublin City councillor Mannix Flynn, who is the vice-chairperson of the council’s Joint Policing Committee, told the Irish Mirror: “Every single night I am getting phone calls about incidents like this. We need to stand up to this kind of anti-social terrorism.”

The Garda Press Office told the Irish Mirror that it is aware of the Temple Bar video and that, although no complaint of assault has been recorded, enquiries are ongoing.

