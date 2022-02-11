VFC: How can it be used with the Apple Watch and iPhone?

Search

Importance of HRV

Although it may seem like a disadvantage, a high HRV rate is an indication of being healthier, happier and less stressed, as well as a symbol that the person is fully prepared to exercise.

Discipline such as fitness and some health specialists have considered HRV to be one of the best metrics. This serves to know even when the body should rest or be ready to perform. It also works to give a report on the state of the nervous system.

HRV matters, but also cardiovascular fitness are valuable metrics, indicative and predictive of overall health. That’s how the Cleveland Clinic describes HRV:

The variability of your heart reflects the adaptation of your body. If your heart rate is highly variable, it’s usually proof that your body can adapt to many kinds of changes. People with a high heart rate variability ratio tend to be less stressed and happier.

On the other hand, a low or resting HRV can indicate that your body is less adaptable/resilient and perhaps signify health or possible problems in the future.

How to use it on Apple Watch and iPhone?

How to find your HRV data on Apple Watch

In users over 18 years of age, HRV records data automatically with Apple Watch (at least that’s the case in most countries). However, it is need to go to the Health app on the iPhone to view that data.

To open the Health app on the iPhone.

on the iPhone. Click on the Browse tab located in the lower right corner.

located in the lower right corner. now choose Heart > Heart Rate Variability (HRV) .

. At the top you can change the view of HRV data by day, week, month, semester and year.

Force HRV Record with Apple Watch

The app allows you to get more accurate and much more useful data if done manually HRV reading with Apple Watch while you’re at rest and if it’s at the same time each day.

In addition to doing automatic readings, you can force Apple Watch to record your HRV from the mindfulness app and choosing Breathe .

and choosing . Shortly after this step, the HRV data, now captured on the iPhone, should be mirrored.

Better assessment of the data

There is a problem that both Apple Watch and the iOS Health App have and that is that do not offer any advice or information on HRV dataas well as in Whoop or Oura.

You can also use the app called Training Today (TT) where there are many recommendations. After allowing the HRV data to be read in the TT Health app, it proceeds to compare with your baseline so that it can recommend what is necessary, such as taking time to recover, “stay stable but listen to your body” or “ready for the maximum performance”.

Training Today refers to the score as: Training Readiness (TPP) working as a scale from 0 to 10, quite accessible and easy to use, color coded.

This app can be download for free through the App Store, although it includes integrated purchases within the app to be able to unlock all the functions. However, it works in an acceptable way even without being premium.

In case you have other heart rate monitors with connection to Polar bluetooth or ANT, SUUNTO or others, then Elite HRV is another iOS app that also offers a detailed and actionable experience.