Vevo already has a dedicated app for Android TV and Google TV

Vevo, the service that has the largest catalog of music videos on the Internet, is coming to the Android TV and Google TV platforms through its new dedicated and focused application, available from today on the Google Play Store, to offer a experience of discovering and viewing music videos through televisions.

In this way, the application for Android TV and Google TV joins the dedicated applications that this well-known music video network already had available for Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV, now taking advantage of the popularity and availability of Android TV and Google TV globally to go further.



Expanding among smart TVs

All those who have the Google television platform and are in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Brazil, can now get the application for free.

Once the app is installed and running:

Discover exclusive original content, playlists, daily premieres, performances and more from your favorite artists from all genres.

Vevo has taken the opportunity to offer users of the Google platform the same interface that users of other television platforms have been enjoying since last month, when they were updated.

This update has been to bring the combination of linear television experience with search and discovery capabilities.

As soon as you turn on the app, the music videos will play automatically, and more importantly, the more visitors, the more personalized the music video viewing recommendations will be.

In this way, those interested in music videos that have Android TV or Google TV, can now obtain an improved experience to access their favorite music videos through their televisions beyond what they can have from other applications.

There is no doubt that television is becoming more important once the platforms are already more than present on the web and on mobile devices. The best thing about televisions is that they have a larger screen, which allows you to enjoy content better.

Link: Vevo for Android TV

Image Credit: Vevo