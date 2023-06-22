Very soon you will be able to take screenshots using Chrome in incognito mode

- Advertisement -

No one can deny that is the best browser for Android, especially if you know the best tricks. But, there is a problem: you cannot take in . A most useful tool but it has some limitations. The idea of ​​this mode is very simple: prevent you from leaving any trace of where you have navigated. A most useful tool in all kinds of situations. Maybe you want to surprise your partner with a trip and you don’t want them to know that you are searching in Chrome. The problem is, if you use Chrome for Android, you know that you can’t take screenshots if you’re in incognito mode. Although it seems that this is going to change very soon. Chrome’s incognito mode will allow you to take screenshots As we have indicated, when you try to take a screenshot in Chrome’s incognito mode, you get a warning indicating that this action is impossible because you are in this mode. Although in the future we will be able to do it. SamMobile colleagues have just reported that Google is testing a new flag to allow Android users to take screenshots even when using incognito mode in Chrome. Saying that these incognito mode screenshots will have to be turned on manually, and it’s being accessed by a very limited number of beta users at the moment, but it’s clear that Chrome will allow incognito mode screenshots sooner rather than later. According to Android expert Mishal Rahman, the flag only works on Android 13+ , as it uses the retRecentsScreenshotEnabled API. Regarding the operation, this function will have to be activated to be able to take screenshots in the incognito mode of Chrome for Android, and it makes perfect sense that it reaches iOS, so surely you can do it from an iPhone as well. This means that it will take a while to reach all Android users, so you will have to be patient. Also, and as they have indicated in the publication, it seems that this screenshot in the incognito mode of Chrome is not complete. For example, if you take a screenshot of a form, only the blank lines will appear, the information you have filled in will not be reflected. In this way, they still protect privacy, but they allow you to take screenshots, a limitation that did not make much sense. >