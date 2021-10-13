Very soon you will be able to manage the size of your WhatsApp backups. Why?

It seems like Facebook is giving WhatsApp a big facelift to add all sorts of new features. Last week we talked about a tool that the popular instant messaging application will have and that will offer you more options when choosing who can see your profile picture. Now, through the latest beta of WhatsApp, the guys at WABetaInfo have discovered that the team behind the development of WhatsApp is working on a tool that will allow you to manage the size of the WhatsApp backup. The first thing you may have thought is that it does not make much sense to choose between different options when making a backup of WhatsApp, since there is no limit in terms of storage. But it seems that things are going to change very soon. Google Drive will stop offering unlimited storage in WhatsApp To this day, when making a backup, WhatsApp only asks us if we want to save the videos or not. But in future updates more options will arrive, as you can see in the image that heads these lines. We have been hearing rumors for a long time about the possibility that Google has decided to limit the storage for WhatsApp backups. As you know, these copies of the popular instant messaging application are stored in Google Drive for free and without any limitation. Although it seems that things are going to change very soon. According to different rumors and leaks, the idea of ​​the Mountain View-based company would be that its cloud service limits up to a maximum of 2 GB for WhatsApp backups, and everything in excess will count in our Google Drive account. . And taking into account that that same year they did exactly the same with Google Photos, it seems that Google’s Drive platform will be the next to join. So it makes all the sense in the world that WhatsApp is preparing a system with which to choose between different options when making a backup. The idea is to be able to manage the WhatsApp backup with new options, so that we can choose if we want to do without the photos, audios, documents and other files that have been sent to you through this messaging platform. We do not know when this new feature will arrive, but we can expect that in the coming weeks WhatsApp will receive an update so that, from that moment, we can manage our backups based on the available space. >