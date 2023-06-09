Very soon you will be able to connect a webcam to your iPad via USB

We can say that the WWDC 23, Apple’s largest developer conference, has been one of the most important in recent years. The manufacturer of the bitten apple not only presented its new operating systems for the iPhone, , computers, Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch, but also hit the table by showing its incredible Apple Vision Pro.

While it is true that the smart glasses from the company with the bitten apple have captured the main covers due to their incredible range of possibilities, updates to the different Apple operating systems have brought a flood of news.

And if you have a compatible iPad, know that with the arrival of iPadOS 17 you will have one of the most anticipated functions: support for external and web cameras. Until now, there was no way to a computer this way, but very soon you will be able to do it.

When can I install the stable version of iPadOS 17?

So, iPadOS 17 now supports external USB s #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/2MRUqU1TKq

— Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) June 6, 2023

Before continuing, say that if you have an iPad compatible with this new version of Apple’s operating system for its family of tablets, know that it is not available at the moment. September is expected to be the date chosen by the Cupertino-based manufacturer to update the iPad to iPadOS 17, but for now it is unknown.

Unplash

Meanwhile, there are some beta testers already using iPadOS 17 to show us all the secrets of the new version of this operating system. And Twitter user Stephen Robles has demoed USB webcam support, noting that it only works on FaceTime at the moment.

In any case, it is confirmed that we can use external cameras on the iPad. In addition, more and more developers are appearing who are tinkering with iPadOS 17 to get very good surprises. For example, Elgato’s HD60S+ USB capture card can be used to stream content from a game console or any HDMI device to a FaceTime call.

This in the future it will move to other services like Twitch or YouTubeso the possibilities offered by the iPad support to connect all kinds of devices make it especially interesting.

Obviously, you have to wait for the version for everyone to arrive, which will be available in the coming weeks for beta users (non-developers) and throughout September or October it will arrive in a stable version.

